Authorities: 2 kids unharmed after man steals, crashes car

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man who allegedly stole a car in Philadelphia with two young children inside has been captured.

Authorities say the theft occurred around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, when a 28-year-old woman left her car running while she briefly visited with a friend. Her children, ages 1 and 6, were in the backseat.

The man, whose name hasn't been released, allegedly jumped in the car and drove off. The mother called 911 and the car was soon spotted about a mile away.

Officers attempted to stop the car but didn't chase it. A police helicopter tracked the car until it struck a curb and broke down, and the man was soon taken into custody.

The man told police he had dropped the children off at another location. They were soon found unharmed.