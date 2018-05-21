Defense: Client says he didn't kill police officer

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) - Attorneys for a man facing a possible death penalty in the slaying of a Pennsylvania police officer say they are looking for evidence to support their client's assertion that he didn't fire the fatal shots.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rahmael Holt is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 17 death of 25-year-old New Kensington officer Brian Shaw following an attempted traffic stop.

Defense attorneys said after a hearing Monday that they will seek police and security footage. Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar says prosecutors have "voluminous" evidence that will be turned over to the defense.

Holt was arrested four days after the shooting. The driver of the car he was in was also arrested, but attorneys say there may have been a third person in the vehicle who may have been involved.