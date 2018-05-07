Police: Temple student called 911 after fatally shot at home

Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, May 7, 2018. Police say there were signs of a struggle inside the ransacked, off-campus apartment where a Temple University student was found shot to death. Officers found Daniel Duignam, a 21-year-old student at Temple's Fox School of Business, shot in the chest, groin and forearm shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say a Temple University student who was found shot to death in his off-campus apartment called 911, saying he couldn't breathe.

Officers found Daniel Duignam, a 21-year-old student at Temple's Fox School of Business, shot in the chest, groin and forearm shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police Capt. John Ryan says Duignam called 911, saying he couldn't breathe but gave no other information. Rescue crews forced their way into the first-floor apartment, and found the gravely wounded student.

Ryan says Duignam likely knew the shooter, since there was no sign of forced entry. The apartment was ransacked and money was apparently taken.

He says Duignam was "a good kid" with no criminal history.

Duignam was from Tatamy, Pennsylvania, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of Philadelphia. His grandfather was the mayor.