Penn State extends president's contract for 3 more years

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Penn State is giving President Eric Barron three more years at the helm of the university.

The school's board on Friday voted to extend his contract on existing terms through 2022.

That supplants a contract that was scheduled to end in June 2019.

Barron will be eligible for annual reviews to determine if his $834,000 salary will be increased.

He's also in line to collect $800,000 worth of a "completion payment" and he can earn a second such payment if he remains in the position through 2022.

Barron, born in Lafayette, Indiana, worked as a geosciences professor at Penn State from 1986 to 2006.

He was president of Florida State University from 2010 until Penn State made him president four years ago.