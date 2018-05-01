Longtime firefighter dies while returning from alarm call

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (AP) - A longtime member and former chief of a Pennsylvania fire department has died after he suffered a medical emergency while returning from a routine call.

Authorities say Michael Godzak, a first captain for the Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department, was driving a fire engine back from a fire alarm call when he became ill shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Medics at the fire station tried to revive the 59-year-old Godzak and then took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Godzak had joined the fire department when he was 12 and became a full member in 1976. He had held every rank since then, including nine years as chief in the 1980s and early '90s.