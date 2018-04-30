Woman killed in fast-moving Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a fast-moving fire at a Philadelphia home left a 69-year-old woman dead.

But it's not yet known what sparked the blaze that was reported around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was a tenant at the home who friends say was planning to move next week. She was alone in the home when the fire broke out.

The woman's name has not been released.

Authorities say the fire at the two-story home apparently started on the top floor. Firefighters soon responded and brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.