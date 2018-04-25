Another Pittsburgh-area landslide prompts evacuations

MILLVALE, Pa. (AP) - Another landslide in western Pennsylvania has prompted evacuations of Pittsburgh-area homes.

Allegheny County officials say the landslide in Millvale impacted four homes, two of which were vacant.

Officials said the landslide endangered the structures, and two had trees in the backyards, so all were evacuated as a precaution.

Massive rains that have inundated roads and hillsides in the region so far this year have caused multiple landslides, endangering dozens of structures.

Earlier this month, a landslide caused a portion of a road to plummet about 40 feet down a steep hill, prompting evacuation of an apartment complex in East Pittsburgh.

Officials say Allegheny County has received $12.2 million in requested help from public agencies and individuals for storm-related damage since the middle of February.