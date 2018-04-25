Republicans to join TV debate with 3 weeks left in primary

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (AP) - With three weeks left before the primary election, the three Republicans seeking the party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November are set to take debate questions on live television.

Wednesday night's debate between commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth, ex-health care systems consultant Paul Mango and state Sen. Scott Wagner will be aired live by stations in Harrisburg, Erie, Scranton and Johnstown.

The hour-long debate is at the Willow Valley Communities Cultural Center near Lancaster. It starts at 7 p.m. with moderators from WHTM-TV and LNP.

Wagner, who is president of waste hauler Penn Waste, is endorsed by the state Republican Party. Mango and Ellsworth are first-time candidates.

The primary election is May 15. Wolf is seeking a second term and isn't facing a primary challenge.