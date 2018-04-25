Independent commission to look into Nassar sex abuse case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A 16-member commission will examine responses that USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University and others had to claims of sexual abuse by girls and women treated by disgraced sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

University of Pennsylvania-based nonprofit CHILD USA is announcing the "Game Over: Commission to Protect Young Athletes" Wednesday at the university.

The panel of child sex abuse experts will look at facts surrounding the Nassar case, and hold hearings about what went wrong with reporting the sexual abuse. The commission's report is expected to be released in 2020.

The Foundation for Global Sports Development is helping fund the effort with $300,000.

Nassar was USA Gymnastics' team doctor and worked in Michigan State's sports medicine clinic. He is serving up to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls.