Pennsylvania payrolls hit record high, jobless rate flat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's payrolls crept to a record high in March as the unemployment rate remained flat for a 10th straight month.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in March for the 10th straight month. The national rate is 4.1 percent.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force shrank by 18,000, falling further below its 2012 record high as employment and unemployment dropped.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by about 2,700 in March, which was good enough to reach a record high just above 6 million.

Friday's figures are preliminary and could change.

The education and health services sector saw the biggest gain. Sectors with the biggest losses were manufacturing and financial activities.