Man pleads guilty in double shooting that killed cousin

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has taken a plea deal to avoid the death penalty in a case where he was accused of shooting his cousin, his cousin's wife and their family dog.

John Hann entered his plea Wednesday. A judge will now determine if the 64-year-old planned the shooting or committed the crime in a heat of passion, which could give him a chance of being released from prison.

Police say Hann killed his cousin, Joseph Mullner, and shot Mullner's wife Melinda multiple times Oct. 4. She survived by playing dead.

Hann surrendered the following day after a police standoff that lasted several hours.

His attorney says Hann's state of mind will be the focus of the degree-of-guilt trial that is scheduled to start Sept. 24.