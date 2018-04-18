Braves' Anibal Sanchez placed on DL with hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) - Braves right-hander Anibal Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after straining his right hamstring while running in the outfield before Atlanta's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

After receiving attention from Braves trainers for several minutes, Sanchez was driven off the field on a cart.

The 34-year-old Sanchez was running in the outfield with other Braves pitchers before batting practice. Sanchez was scheduled to start Thursday in the opener of a series against the New York Mets.

The Braves did not immediately update their rotation plans. Third baseman Johan Camargo was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The Braves could make another move to promote a fill-in starter before Thursday's game.

Sanchez is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in three games, including two starts.

In another roster move before the injury to Sanchez, the Braves recalled left-hander Jesse Biddle from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed right-hander Jose Ramirez on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

With Biddle, Atlanta has three left-handers in its bullpen.

