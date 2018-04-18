Names of 2 dead in Pennsylvania shooting released; 1 wounded

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have identified the victims of a shooting in western Pennsylvania that left two people dead and another hospitalized.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a home in Connellsville.

Lt. Thomas Patton said 37-year-old Nicole Kinneer was found dead at the scene. He said 36-year-old Darren Ruvo was taken to Highlands Hospital, where he later died.

A 65-year-old man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. His condition wasn't released. The Fayette County coroner's office said results of autopsies would probably not be available Wednesday.

Police haven't disclosed the relationship of the three people shot but said there was no threat to the public.

Connellsville is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.