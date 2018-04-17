House OKs work mandate for able-bodied Medicaid recipients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania House wants able-bodied adults who are enrolled in Medicaid to work at least 20 hours a week, look for a job or participate in job training.

The Republican-controlled House voted 115-to-80 Tuesday for a bill to require state officials to seek federal approval for a work requirement.

The list of exceptions includes people enrolled in high school full-time or receiving long-term disability benefits, those under age 19 or older than 64, pregnant women, prisoners and residents of mental health institutions.

Backers argue that work is a path out of poverty, while opponents say many recipients are already working and the bill would set up a costly bureaucracy that could be difficult to navigate.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill last fall that contained a similar requirement.