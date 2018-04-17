Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 1 year

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say skeletal remains found in a wooded area in western Pennsylvania have been positively identified as a man missing for more than a year.

Allegheny County homicide investigators said Tuesday that the remains found by a person on a nature walk in Penn Hills on Wednesday of last week were identified by dental records as those of 19-year-old Zackery Sheets.

Sheets was reported missing to Plum Borough police on March 8. Police said he had been last seen alive in Penn Hills in February 2017. They are asking anyone with information to call investigators.

Family members told KDKA-TV that he left saying he was going to the store and to meet up with friends, and the next morning they found he had never returned to his Plum residence.