Interim leader of renowned drum and bugle corps suspended

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A man chosen to replace the director of a champion Pennsylvania-based drum and bugle corps who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations has now been suspended himself due to claims he was told of the previous director's harassment and failed to act.

Sean King announced his suspension Tuesday, saying he was never told of claims of sexual abuse against former Allentown Cadets Director George Hopkins.

King was tapped to lead the parent organization that runs the Cadets after Hopkins stepped down last week.

One of Hopkin's accusers says she told King several years ago the man's behavior was making her uncomfortable. She says King responded by saying, "You know how George is."

Hopkins has denied criminal wrongdoing and did not respond to the woman's allegations.