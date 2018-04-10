Authorities: Inmate dies after injuring himself inside cell

SPRINGETTSBURY, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a Delaware man died at a Pennsylvania county jail after he became agitated and struck his head against his cell door.

York County officials say Everett Palmer Jr. was alone in his cell at the facility in Springettsbury when he was injured around 4:20 a.m. Monday.

Corrections officers responded and took the 41-year-old Seaford, Delaware man to the jail's medical clinic. Palmer became unresponsive about 30 minutes later and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The cause of Palmer's death has not yet been determined.

Authorities have not said why Palmer became agitated or released further information.

State police will investigate the death, which is standard procedure when an inmate dies.