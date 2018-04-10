Elderly woman killed, firefighter injured as row homes burn

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) - A fast-moving fire engulfed several row homes in a western Pennsylvania community, killing an elderly woman and injuring another resident and a firefighter.

Authorities say the fire in Jeannette broke out around 2 p.m. Monday in one of the homes and quickly spread. But the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Emergency responders found the body of 87-year-old Shirley Kocherhans inside one of the residences. A firefighter who was among those who tried to rescue her suffered burns and was treated at a hospital.

Another female resident suffered smoke inhalation and burns but was able to escape by jumping from a second-story window.