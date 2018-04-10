Couple killed in early morning fire near Pittsburgh

AVALON, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say an early morning fire believed to have started from an electrical malfunction claimed the lives of a couple in a borough near Pittsburgh.

The blaze in the home in Avalon, about six miles (10 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh, was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said 67-year-old Ronald Wilson and 65-year-old Barbara Wilson were found unresponsive.

Allegheny County officials said they were found on the second and third floors, but another occupant of the home escaped with several family pets after being awakened by smoke detectors.

County fire chief Matt Brown said the blaze began between the first and second floor and appears to have been electrical in nature. He said it has been classified as accidental but remains under investigation.