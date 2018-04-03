Sixers pay tribute to Julius 'Dr. J' Erving with sculpture

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers are paying tribute to Hall of Famer Julius Erving with a sculpture depicting him soaring.

The Sixers unveiled the sculpture during a ceremony Tuesday at the team's practice facility in nearby Camden, New Jersey. It's the sixth sculpture installed on "76ers Legends Walk."

Known as "Dr. J," Erving was a two-time MVP and 11-time all-star who led the Sixers to the 1983 NBA title. He played 16 seasons overall in the National Basketball Association and American Basketball Association.

Erving helped unveil the statue that depicts him soaring and ready to slam dunk.

Referring to the statue, he said, "this is classic, right here."

The Sixers retired his No. 6 jersey in 1988. He was honored in 1996 as one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.