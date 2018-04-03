Defense: Spare mother death penalty in daughter's 1998 death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) - A judge is considering a defense request to lift the death penalty from a woman convicted in the starvation death of her 7-year-old daughter two decades ago and resentence her to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Forty-nine-year-old Michelle Sue Tharp was convicted of the 1998 death of daughter Tausha Lee Lanham. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld the conviction but ordered a new sentencing hearing, saying her public defender was ineffective.

The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that Tharp's attorneys argued Monday that relatives and medical professionals with direct knowledge of the case have died in the intervening years.

Washington County prosecutors argue that the testimony can still be presented to jurors. But defense attorneys want the judge not to empanel jurors but instead to sentence Tharp to life.

