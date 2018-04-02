Phillies-Mets postponed by wintry weather; twinbill in July

NEW YORK (AP) - The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets has been postponed because of wintry weather.

Snow was covering the diamond at Citi Field when Monday night's game was called off six hours before it was supposed to begin. A couple of Mets built a snowman in front of their dugout.

The game was rescheduled as a single-admission doubleheader on July 9.

Earlier in the day, the New York Yankees' home opener against Tampa Bay also was postponed because of inclement conditions.

Philadelphia and the Mets are set to play Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. Rain is in the forecast both days.

Matt Harvey was pushed back a day and is to start for New York on Tuesday. Seth Lugo, the No. 5 starter, will be skipped in favor of opening day winner Noah Syndergaard on Wednesday, and Jacob deGrom is to start Thursday's series opener at Washington.

The Phillies opened the season by losing two of three in Atlanta. The Mets took two of three at home against St. Louis.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball