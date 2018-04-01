Marlins add RHP Severino Gonzalez from Triple-A New Orleans

MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Marlins have selected right-hander Severino Gonzalez from Triple-A New Orleans.

Gonzalez made 27 appearances for Philadelphia in 2016, the last time he was in the majors. He started seven games with the Phillies in 2015, then worked exclusively out of the bullpen the following season.

Also Sunday, the Marlins optioned outfielder Braxton Lee to New Orleans. He was 0 for 4 with a walk in his five plate appearances with Miami this season, appearing in two of the season's first three games.

Miami also designated right-hander Brian Ellington for assignment. Ellington made 97 relief appearances for the Marlins from 2015 through 2017, going 7-4 with a 4.65 ERA.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball