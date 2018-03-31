news

Michigan and Loyola, Villanova and Kansas meet in Final Four

20180331_ap_9dff40e95bf34307beb14e205ab5c34f-a75c3dc0e815412ca233c80b3da71f98
Michigan players participate in a drill during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - It's game day at the Final Four in San Antonio.

Michigan players participate in a drill during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Michigan and Loyola, Villanova and Kansas meet in Final Four

Saturday night features two NCAA Tournament semifinals at the Alamodome. The first is West Region champion and third-seeded Michigan against South Region champion and 11-seed Loyola-Chicago. Both teams have had wins during this tournament with last-moment shots.

The second is a battle of No. 1 seeds between East champion Villanova and Midwest champion Kansas. They've both played at a high level all year and entered March Madness as popular picks to win it all.

All four teams are past national champions. The Wildcats are pursuing a second national title in three seasons. The Jayhawks are trying for their first title since winning one in San Antonio in 2008.

Michigan won the title in 1989, while Loyola-Chicago won it in 1963.

The winners of the games Saturday will meet Monday night for the title.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Published: | Updated: