Man gets 3 years probation for interfering with flight

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - A flight from Pittsburgh to Columbus, Ohio, turned ugly for an Ohio man who was sentenced to three years probation after becoming combative onboard.

A federal court also gave Dwight D. Allen, 56, four months of home detention on Thursday for the disruption on a Delta flight in December 2016.

According to court records, he had to be physically restrained by the crew and passengers after refusing to remain in his seat and then forcing his way to the front galley and cockpit of the plane. After his aggressive behavior, the crew returned the plane to the gate.