Security event canceled over trainer's social media posts

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pennsylvania school district has canceled an active-shooter training event over concerns raised about "violent, homophobic and anti-Muslim" social media posts by the company conducting it.

More than 260 parents had registered for the event planned by the North Allegheny School District.

The event was intended to show parents the type of security training staffers receive. It was canceled after some parents raised concerns about Pittsburgh-based contractor INPAX, which has worked with the district for years. The parents cited posts they called "inappropriate."

INPAX president Sam Rosenberg says the posts reflect his "humor as a Marine." He says he removed them after the school district expressed concern. He says he provides the training to North Allegheny free as a courtesy.

The district says it's reconsidering its partnership with INPAX.