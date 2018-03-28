Grandmother dies days after Delaware fire that killed baby

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware woman has died from injuries suffered during a fire that killed her 11-month-old grandson and badly burned her 3-week-old grandson.

Wilmington Fire Chief Michael Donohue told news outlets Wednesday that 59-year-old Fay Hyland died while receiving treatment at a Pennsylvania burn center. She had suffered burns on over 70 percent of her body.

The Sunday fire killed her baby grandson, Maurice Williams. His brother, Isaac Williams, is in critical but stable condition at a children's hospital in Philadelphia.

A fourth person, 17-year-old Nah'shon Hyland, had jumped from the second floor of the house and is listed in stable condition. An online fundraiser for the St. Georges Technical High School basketball player has raised nearly $18,000 in two days.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.