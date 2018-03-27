Michigan crowns winner in contest to prevent carp invasion

Edem Tsikata, a software consultant from Boston, gives his presentation 'A Cavitation Barrier to Deter Asian Carp,' during the Carp Tank event Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Detroit. His presentation won the competition (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan has declared a winner in its contest to find new ideas for preventing Asian carp from invading the Great Lakes.

The top award of $200,000 in the "Carp Tank" competition goes to Edem Tsikata, a software consultant at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

He proposed using specially designed propellers to generate a wall of bubbles that the fish would find noisy and painful, causing them to turn away.

Tsikata suggested installing the mechanism on a carp-infested Illinois river that could provide a pathway to Lake Michigan.

Three other proposals also received cash awards.

Scientists say if Asian carp become established in the Great Lakes, they could out-compete native species. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is considering stepped-up defenses at an Illinois navigation lock.