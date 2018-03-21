Delayed opening Thursday for Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Officials have announced that Philadelphia public and Roman Catholic schools will reopen Thursday on a two-hour delay.

The School District of Philadelphia said schools and early childhood programs will open on a two-hour delay. Buses will operate on a delayed schedule pushing morning pickup times back by two hours.

The archdiocese of Philadelphia said archdiocese high schools and parochial elementary schools will also open Thursday on a two-hour delay.

Classes were canceled Wednesday in Philadelphia public and Roman Catholic schools due to the storm.

The National Weather Service reports that as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the storm had dropped as much as five inches of snow in the city.