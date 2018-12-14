Giants' Beckham to miss 2nd straight game with quad injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second straight game with a quad injury.

Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday the NFL's highest-paid receiver won't play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.

Beckham missed last week's game against Washington. He didn't practice the past two days after being limited on Wednesday.

The Giants (5-8) didn't need Beckham in a 40-16 win over the Redskins. Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes.

Beckham is second on the team with 77 catches for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He was hurt on the final play of the Giants' loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 25. He played against Chicago the following week.

