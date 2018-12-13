news

Jets RB Crowell, WR Enunwa out vs. Texans with injuries

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) hangs onto New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (81) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
by , The Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will not play against the Houston Texans on Saturday because of injuries.

Crowell is dealing with a toe ailment that kept him out of practice all week. He leads the Jets with 685 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Elijah McGuire, who is questionable with an ankle injury, and rookie Trenton Cannon are expected to replace Crowell in the backfield.

Enunwa has been sidelined this week by an ankle injury. He leads the Jets with 38 receptions despite missing two games earlier this season.

The Jets also announced Thursday that backup linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu will also be out with a concussion.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (sore foot) and linebackers Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/ankle) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) are questionable.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

