Titans-Giants Preview Capsule

TENNESSEE TITANS (7-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (5-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Giants by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Titans 7-6, Giants 7-5-1

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 6-5

LAST MEETING - Giants beat Titans 36-7, Dec. 7, 2014

LAST WEEK - Titans beat Jacksonville 30-6; Giants beat Redskins 40-16

AP PRO32 RANKING - Titans No. 14, Giants No. 21

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (11), PASS (28)

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (17), PASS (6)

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (22), PASS (13)

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (22), PASS (19)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Titans looking for third straight win, coming off 10-day break following Thursday night game. ... Tennessee won five of last six against New York. ... Titans have had at least 400 yards total offense each of past two games, haven't managed three straight since Oct. 1-16, 2000. .... QB Marcus Mariota has at least two touchdown passes in four of last six outings. ... RB Derrick Henry set franchise record with 238 yards rushing and career-high four TDs against Jaguars. His 99-yard TD run tied Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for longest in NFL history. He needs one TD to become first Tennessee runner to score 10 TDs since Chris Johnson (2010). ... WR Corey Davis has TD catch in two of past three games. ... Titans have 67 total penalties, fewest in NFL. ... Tennessee has allowed 27 TDs, tied for fewest in NFL. ... Titans fourth in scoring defense, allowing 19.5 points per game. ... DT Jurrell Casey has sacks in three straight games, and team-high seven. ... Giants have won four of five since bye week. ... With Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined with quadriceps injury, QB Eli Manning threw for three TDs against Washington ... RB Saquon Barkley had career-best 170 yards rushing last weekend and is first Giants rookie to gain 1,000 yards rushing (1,124). ... LB Alec Ogletree had interception last week and has four in last four games, five overall. He had six in first five years combined. ... After collecting 14 sacks in first 11 games, Giants have 10 in last two, with LB Olivier Vernon picking up 3 1/2. ... Aldrick Rosas has 109 points (28 of 29 on FGs, first Giants kicker to top 100 since Josh Brown (134) in 2015. ... S Curtis Riley scored first career TD on 9-yard interception return against Washington. ... Fantasy tip: Go with obvious. Barkley has rushed for at least 100 yards in last four games and has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in 12 of 13. Third in NFL in rushing (1,124 yards), he leads Giants with 78 catches and 13 overall TDs. His five TDs of 50-plus yards from scrimmage are most by NFL rookie since Randy Moss in 1998.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL