NJIT downs Fordham 53-50 behind Cooks, Lewis

NEW YORK (AP) - Zach Cooks scored 16 points, Abdul Lewis added 11, including a go-ahead free throw, and NJIT beat Fordham 53-50 on Tuesday night to win its third straight.

Trailing 29-27 at halftime, NJIT led 43-35 after San Antonio Brinson hit a go-ahead dunk amid a 13-0 run, but the Rams hit three straight 3s for a 44-43 lead. The lead traded hands until Lewis' free throw put NJIT up 49-48 with 3:46 left, and the teams combined to miss seven shots and three free throws over the next three minutes.

Diandre Wilson and Cooks combined for three NJIT free throws, but Fordham closed to 52-50 on Antwon Portley's layup with 11.4 seconds to go. Donovan Greer's free throw gave NJIT a three-point lead and Nick Honor's 3 at the buzzer missed for the Rams.

Brinson grabbed eight rebounds and Shyquan Gibbs had five assists for the Highlanders (10-2), who shot 38 percent but only 3 of 13 from distance.

Honor scored 13 points and Portley added 12 for Fordham (7-3), which beat the Big Ten's Rutgers 78-70 last Saturday.