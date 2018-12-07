Jets OL Harrison's post-football path will include mystery

Jonotthan Harrison's career path after football will include lots of mystery.

The New York Jets center has his sights set on helping solve murders as a larger-than-life homicide detective.

"It sounds strange, but I'm a real puzzle-type guy," the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Harrison said with a smile. "I have all kinds of puzzles on my phone, puzzles at home, I do picture puzzles. It's just something that, to me, is a form of a puzzle and it really sparked my interest."

The 27-year-old Harrison is in his fifth NFL season and second with the Jets. He's expected to make his fourth straight start at center for New York on Sunday at Buffalo.

While his focus is on playing for plenty more seasons, Harrison has some backup plans for the future. First, he wants to pursue something in athletic training, perhaps working with offensive linemen or general personal fitness. But, then his "quick Plan B," as he calls it, is to get involved in homicide detective work.

"I've spoken to a few people involved with law enforcement," he said, "and they've told me they can get me on a fast track through the academy and whatever else is necessary to get into that field."

Harrison's dream of someday being a detective began during his college days at Florida, where he first majored in psychology but was having trouble passing a required course. After two tries at passing, Harrison consulted with his academic adviser, who suggested he switch to a double-major in criminology and anthropology because he already had taken several of the pre-requisite classes.

"I was like, 'Let me try some courses and see what's up,'" Harrison recalled. "That's when I made the switch midway through college and actually realized how much I enjoyed the problem solving involved with homicide detective work. I think it started with just a little detective work initially."

Harrison took a homicide course and researched the murders of five students in his college town of Gainesville, Florida, in 1990 - a case that made national headlines.

"I learned some more about murders around the U.S.," Harrison said, "and I was like, you know what? This is actually kind of interesting and a lot goes into figuring out a crime scene, figuring out how someone was murdered or why they were murdered - just bigger-picture than, oh, somebody was obviously murdered here."

He has become an avid fan of pretty much any crime drama he can catch on television, hoping to someday carry out his own investigations to solve important cases.

Harrison's mother, Jennifer, remembers a time years ago when she and her husband were reading through a manual to put together some furniture - and there was young Jonotthan behind them assembling it on his own.

"You're talking about a 9- or 10-year-old and he's putting the whole thing together," Jennifer Harrison said while laughing. "That's always been Jonotthan. He has always been one to be planning and figuring out how to fix things. There's no challenge he won't attack."

HOCHULI'S BOBBLEHEAD

Ed Hochuli probably was the best-known NFL referee during his 28 seasons before retiring last year. So well-known that he now has a talking bobblehead figure.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the bobblehead this week. The limited edition, individually numbered to only 500, features Hochuli in his referee uniform making a first-down signal. In addition to the bobbling head, the arm also bobbles.

The bobblehead also features sound clips that play several of Hochuli's on-field calls. It retails for $25 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. And $5 from every bobblehead sold is being split between two charities that Hochuli support: Autism Speaks and the TJR Foundation.

Hochuli is not receiving any portion of the proceeds from the sale of the bobbleheads.

Known as much for his muscular build as his penalty calls - he at times was referred to as "Hochules" - Hochuli has also served as an attorney at Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, P.L.C. since 1983. He played college football for four seasons at the UTEP.

In a 2008 poll of NFL coaches, Hochuli tied Mike Carey as the best referee.

WORLD YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is hosting the second annual World Youth Football Championships in Canton, Ohio. The event has more than 4,000 athletes on 130 teams from 30 states in the U.S, plus participants from Canada and Mexico, and began Friday.

Games take place at the National Youth Football & Sports Complex and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and at several local high schools for the younger divisions.

Teams will be represented from seven unweighted divisions, four weighted divisions, and three all-star divisions. Teams qualified for the World Youth Football Championships in regional playoffs across the country.

The unweighted championship games will take place on Dec. 16 and be broadcast on Dec. 18 on CBS Sports Network.

SEATTLE SCORIGAMI

It's one of the strangest streaks of Pete Carroll's coaching tenure in Seattle. For each of the past nine seasons, the Seahawks have played in a game that had a final score never before seen in NFL history.

And Seattle is 9-0 in those games.

The latest came last Sunday when Seattle beat San Francisco 43-16. The odd final tally was due in part to a pair of missed extra points by the Seahawks and a failed 2-point conversion attempt by the 49ers.

It's an absurd streak the Seahawks have going, but one Carroll has come to love.

"Did we get one? Awesome," Carroll said after beating the 49ers. "That's ridiculous. I don't know how that happens. I'm thrilled that that happened again, for no reason. I have no reason. What was the score, was it 43-16? That's never happened in football before?"

Here's the list of games in which Seattle has accomplished the odd feat:

2010 - Seahawks 36, Cardinals 18

2011 - Seahawks 36, Giants 25

2012 - Seahawks 58, Cardinals 0

2013 - Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 (Super Bowl 48)

2014 - Seahawks 36, Packers 16

2015 - Seahawks 39, Steelers 30

2016 - Seahawks 37, 49ers 18

2017 - Seahawks 46, Colts 18

2018 - Seahawks 43, 49ers 16

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Players for the Baltimore Ravens reached out to the community by reaching into their wallets. The team and its players contributed close to $200,000 to Baltimore City Schools , to be used to upgrade heating and air conditioning for Lakewood Elementary. The units are expected to be operable in January 2019.

In the spring of 2018, the NFL announced that each team would match player contributions up to $250,000 annually to establish a fund to support community improvement, social justice and law enforcement relationships. This was the first funding in that program by the Ravens.

Lakewood Elementary, located in eastern Baltimore, is an early education school servicing pre-K and kindergarten students.

"We see this as a great opportunity to provide (the students at Lakewood) with the optimal learning environment that they deserve," Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox said.

MANNING ON THE RUN

Eli Manning, whose biggest drawback as a quarterback might be his inability to run, had an interesting take on rookie Saquon Barkley's highlight reel leap over Chicago Bears safety and former Penn State teammate Adrian Amos in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win.

"There's only a few of us that can do that," Manning said. "I'm just waiting for my opportunity. It hasn't arrived yet, but it's out there."

Manning has carried 12 times this season for 18 yards, a 1.5 yard average. In 15 years in the league, he has 308 carries for 558 yards, a 1.8-yard average. Barkley has gained 954 yards on 195 carries, a 4.9 yard average. He leads Manning 8-6 in career touchdown runs.

Barkley smiled when asked if he heard Manning's boast.

"I really believe he's got it in him," Barkley said Thursday. "He's just got to get the opportunity. When he gets that chance and he breaks loose, I'll make sure I block my butt off just so that can happen and I can see that play. I believe he can do it, and it would be legendary once he pulls it off."

AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner and Dennis Waszak Jr., and Sports Writers Tom Canavan, David Ginsburg and Tim Booth contributed.

