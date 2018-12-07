Bowles mum on Jets starter, but all signs point to Darnold

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago. Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice, putting him on track to start for the New York Jets at Buffalo against the Bills on Sunday. The rookie quarterback has missed the past three games with a strained right foot. Coach Todd Bowles says Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 that it's too early in the week to say for sure if Darnold will start. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago. Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice, putting him on track to start for the New York Jets at Buffalo against the Bills on Sunday. The rookie quarterback has missed the past three games with a strained right foot. Coach Todd Bowles says Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 that it's too early in the week to say for sure if Darnold will start. (AP Photo/David Banks, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Todd Bowles says the New York Jets' starting quarterback against the Buffalo Bills is still to be determined.

All signs indicate it will be rookie Sam Darnold under center after he was a full participant at practice all week following missing three games with a strained right foot. Bowles declined, however, to announce his team's starter Friday, saying that the coaches will discuss it and decide on Sunday.

If Darnold plays, it would be his first game action since being injured against Miami on Nov. 4. Darnold was replaced the last three games by Josh McCown, who had one touchdown pass and four interceptions while the Jets went 0-3.

McCown fully participated in practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday by a sore back.

The 21-year-old Darnold is healthy, but Bowles' decision will be about whether the rookie has his timing back after a three-game layoff.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL