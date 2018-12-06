Giants-Redskins Preview Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-8) at WASHINGTON (6-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Redskins by 3; Giants later favored by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Giants 6-5-1, Washington 7-5

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead, 100-69-4

LAST MEETING - Redskins beat Giants 20-13, Oct. 28

LAST WEEK - Giants beat Bears 30-27, OT; Redskins lost to Eagles 28-13

AP PRO32 RANKING - Giants No. 23, Redskins No. 19

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (27), PASS (13)

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (24), PASS (20)

REDSKINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (15), PASS (25)

REDSKINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19, tie), RUSH (9), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Betting line shifted after lots of early money was placed on Giants, because Redskins are stuck with third starting QB of season. ... Giants have won three of four since bye week. ... QB Eli Manning has nine TD passes and three INTs in last five road games. ... Rookie RB Saquon Barkley needs 46 yards on ground to reach 1,000 and ranks third in NFL, behind only Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott. Barkley has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of his last three games; at least 100 yards from scrimmage in 11 of 12 games this season. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. threw for TD and caught TD pass last week; second such game he's had this season. Beckham is first player in 94 years with multiple games like that in single season. ... LB Alec Ogletree had two interceptions last week, including his second pick-6 in three weeks. ... Rookie DL B.J. Hill's three sacks against Chicago gave him team-high five. LB Olivier Vernon had two vs. Bears. ... Aldrick Rosas kicked team-record 57-yard FG last week and has 99 points this season. Last Giants kicker to score 100 points was Josh Brown (134 in 2015). ... Redskins turning to QB Mark Sanchez, making his first NFL start since November 2015. He hasn't won start since 2014. ... Sanchez replaces Colt McCoy, who broke right leg in Monday night loss to Eagles; that was McCoy's second start since replacing Alex Smith, who broke right leg last month. ... RB Adrian Peterson had franchise-record 90-yard TD run against Philadelphia, but otherwise gained total of 8 yards on eight carries. ... Peterson, 33, owns 16 TD runs of 50 or more yards, most in league history. He needs 128 yards to overtake Eric Dickerson for eighth most on the ground. ... Peterson gained 149 yards rushing and scored pair of touchdowns in victory at Giants in October. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has five sacks in past three home games. ... CB Josh Norman had INT against Eagles and is only NFL player with at least 10 picks (12) and 10 forced fumbles (11) since 2014. ... Fantasy tip: With Norman likely to cover Beckham, and Quinton Dunbar put on IR this week, Redskins rookie CB Greg Stroman will be tasked with trying to stop WR Sterling Shepard - making Shepard good pickup, assuming he can play with rib injury that's limited him in practice.

___

