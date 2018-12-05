Giants safety Collins facing shoulder surgery, out Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - New York Giants safety and leading tackler Landon Collins is going to miss Sunday's game against Washington with a shoulder injury that may require surgery.

Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Wednesday that Collins will be out Sunday and that his injury probably will require surgery.

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is upended by New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Collins was not in the locker room before practice to comment.

An All-Pro in 2106 and a two-time Pro Bowler, Collins was hurt in Sunday's overtime win against the Chicago Bears. He left the game late in the first half after assisting on a tackle against halfback Tarik Cohen. He returned at least twice in the second half and finished with five tackles, giving him 95 for the season.

Collins has led the Giants in tackles in each of his first three seasons. His contract expires after this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL