Jets' Darnold getting timing right, could start vs. Bills

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018 file photo New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Darnold was limited at practice, a positive sign after he sat out team drills since injuring his right foot more than three weeks ago. The rookie says Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 he was a little sore after practice, but is hopeful he will be able to play Sunday at Tennessee after missing the Jets' last two games.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

NEW YORK (AP) - Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will be monitored in practice this week before the team determines whether he will start against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Todd Bowles says during a conference call Monday that Darnold took "a great number" of snaps during practice last week and was healthy enough to play against Tennessee on Sunday. But, Bowles and the Jets chose to start Josh McCown because the rookie would have some rust after missing two games.

Darnold strained his right foot against Miami on Nov. 4 and hasn't played since.

Bowles says Darnold needs some more practices to get his timing right. He adds that when he thinks the rookie is ready, he'll play.

The Jets are 0-3 with McCown as the starter, with the 39-year-old QB throwing one TD pass and four interceptions.

