Jets' Darnold questionable vs. Titans, McCown full practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Sam Darnold is questionable for the New York Jets' game Sunday at Tennessee, and his status is uncertain.

Meanwhile, Josh McCown was a full participant at practice Friday after being limited during the week.

Coach Todd Bowles says Friday he has decided who will start against the Titans, but will not reveal that until before the game.

Darnold has missed the past two games with a strain in his right foot. He showed progress Wednesday by participating in team drills for the first time since being injured against Miami on Nov. 4.

McCown has been dealing with a sore hand and back. His right hand was cut when he banged it on a helmet during the Jets' loss last Sunday to New England.

