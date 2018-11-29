Bears-Giants Preview Capsule

CHICAGO BEARS (8-3) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Bears by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Bears 8-3, Giants 6-5

SERIES RECORD - Bears lead 33-23-2

LAST MEETING - Giants beat Bears 22-16, Nov. 20, 2016

LAST WEEK - Bears beat Lions 23-16; Giants lost to Eagles 25-22

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bears No. 5; Giants No. 27

BEARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (15), PASS (20)

BEARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (10)

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (29), PASS (12)

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (26), PASS (18)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - NFC North-leading Bears aim for sixth straight win. 8-3 record is best since 2012, also 8-3. ... Winning streak, which included three Ws in 12 days, is longest since six in '12. ... Bears have QB question with Mitchell Trubisky nursing shoulder injury. Chase Daniel started against Lions, going 27 for 37 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. ... Bears lead NFL with fewest first-half points allowed (64). ... WR Allen Robinson has four TD catches in last six games. ... Team leads NFL in 20 interceptions and tied for lead with 16 forced fumbles. Fourth in sacks with 34. ... LB Khalil Mach had sack, forced fumble and recovery against Giants last season, playing for Oakland. In his last four on road, he has three sacks, two forced fumbles and 27-yard interception return for touchdown. ... S Eddie Jackson has three touchdowns in last four outings, including interception returns in last two. ... Giants have won three of last four against Bears. ... QB Eli Manning is 62 of 86 for 716 yards, six TDs, one interception in last three games. ... RB Saquon Barkley is one of four rookies in NFL history with touchdowns rushing and receiving in consecutive games. He has 100-plus yards from scrimmage in 10 of 11 games. Barkley ranks third in NFL with 1,410 yards from scrimmage. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. leads team with 74 catches for 1,017 yards, 13.7 yard average. Barkley is second with 71 catches. ... Landon Collins leads NFL safeties with 91 tackles. ... Offense has allowed 38 sacks and defense has 14 sacks. Sacks allowed tied for second worst and sacks for is second worst. ... Fantasy tip: With Giants' run defense struggling, Bears RB Jordan Howard has three TDs rushing in last four on road. Since 2016, he ranks third in NFL with 2,971 yards rushing.

