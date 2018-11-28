Jets place left guard James Carpenter on season-ending IR

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, New York Jets offensive guard James Carpenter gets set at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. The Jets have placed Carpenter on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury, ending the season for one of the team's most reliable players. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini via AP, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have placed left guard James Carpenter on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury, ending the season for one of the team's most reliable players.

Carpenter had started in 58 straight games since signing with the Jets as a free agent in 2015 until missing New York's 27-13 loss to New England last Sunday. Spencer Long moved from center to left guard, and Jonotthan Harrison took over in Long's spot. It appears that will be the plan moving forward.

The 29-year-old Carpenter was a first-round pick by Seattle out of Alabama in 2011. He played his first four seasons with the Seahawks, including winning a Super Bowl in 2014.

The Jets also announced Wednesday that they have promoted offensive lineman Ben Braden from the practice squad.

Running back Mark Thompson was signed to the practice squad. He was signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in the spring out of Florida.

