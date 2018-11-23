Patriots-Jets Preview Capsule

NEW ENGLAND (7-3) at NEW YORK JETS (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Patriots by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New England 6-4, New York 3-7

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 63-54-1

LAST MEETING - Patriots beat Jets 26-6, Dec. 31, 2017

LAST WEEK - Patriots had bye, lost to Titans 34-10 on Nov. 11; Jets had bye, lost to Bills 41-10 on Nov. 11

AP PRO32 RANKING - Patriots No. 4, Jets No. 29

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (19), PASS (11).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (16), PASS (25).

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (20), PASS (29).

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (21), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Patriots look for fifth straight win in series vs. AFC East-rival Jets. ... With win, Patriots would clinch 18th straight season with .500 record or better, second in NFL history to only Dallas (21, 1965-85). ... New England tries to avoid second two-game losing streak of season. Last time Patriots had two two-game skids in same season was 2015, when they went 12-4 and lost to Denver in AFC championship game. ... QB Tom Brady has won seven of last eight starts vs. Jets, with lone loss coming Dec. 27, 2015, when New York won 26-20 in OT in Todd Bowles' first season as coach. ... Brady needs four TD passes to top Peyton Manning (579) for most in NFL history, including postseason games. He's thrown at least two TD passes in each of last four games vs. Jets. Also needs 147 yards passing to top Manning (79,279). With 252 yards passing, Brady would reach 3,000 for 16th straight season to tie Manning for second most behind only Brett Favre (18). ... RB James White has four TD runs and six TD catches, making him one of just six players with at least four in each category. White leads Patriots with 66 catches, 562 yards receiving and six TD receptions. He needs 12 catches to break Tony Collins' team record for RBs of 77 set in 1986. ... TE Rob Gronkowski expected to return from back injury after sitting out last two games, and three of last four. Brady has just one TD pass in last three games, so Gronkowski could be huge boost to passing offense. ... WR Josh Gordon has 26 catches for 477 yards and two TDs since joining Patriots. ... LB Kyle Van Noy led New England with 12 tackles vs. Titans and has three straight games with eight or more. ... K Stephen Gostkowski has made 32 straight FGs from under 50 yards in regular season, tying longest such streak of career. ... Jets look to snap four-game skid and avoid first five-game losing streak since dropping eight straight during Rex Ryan's final season as coach in 2014. ... Bowles 1-6 as head coach vs. Patriots. ... With rookie QB Sam Darnold out with foot strain that kept him out of Jets' last game vs. Bills, Josh McCown makes second straight start. ... With 39-year-old McCown going for Jets and 41-year-old Brady for Patriots, it marks second-oldest QB combo at 80 years, 258 days. Only Carolina's Vinny Testaverde (44) and Green Bay's Brett Favre (38) in 2007 would be older at 82 years, 44 days old. ... TE Chris Herndon has TD catches in three of last five games and is only rookie at his position with 250 or more yards receiving (257) and three or more TD catches (3). ... CB Morris Claiborne tied with Chicago's Kyle Fuller for NFL lead with 13 passes defensed. ... S Jamal Adams leads NFL safeties with eight tackles for losses and tied for second with nine PDs, four QB hits and two forced fumbles. ... Fantasy tip: White has 21 catches for 182 yards in last three games and could be in for another big game as Brady's safety valve out of backfield.

___

