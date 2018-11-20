Cooks lifts NJIT to 71-60 road win over Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) - Zach Cooks scored 22 points with five steals and NJIT pulled away in the second half to beat Wagner 71-60 on Tuesday night.

The Highlanders (5-1) shot just 36 percent in the first half and trailed 31-25. But the second half was another story. NJIT made 11 of 21 shots (52 percent), while holding the Seahawks to 27-percent shooting (8 of 30). Wagner, the defending Northeast Conference champions, won 16 of 17 games on its home floor last season.

Wagner (2-2) upped its lead to 43-33 on a 3-pointer by Romone Saunders with 13:13 left to play, but Diandre Wilson nailed a 3 to ignite a 16-2 run and NJIT grabbed a 49-45 lead with 8:05 remaining and never trailed again.

Wilson finished with 17 points and five boards, while Shyquan Gibbs made 9 of 11 free throws and scored 13 for NJIT.

Saunders topped the Seahawks with 22 points and eight rebounds, but he made just 6 of 18 shots as Wagner shot 30 percent from the floor (17 of 57). Reserve Jeff Coulanges added his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.