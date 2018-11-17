Cornell downs NJIT behind Morgan's 34 points

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Matt Morgan scored 34 points with six 3-pointers and seven rebounds, Jimmy Boeheim added 15 points off the bench and Cornell pulled away early from NJIT for an 86-73 win on Saturday at the Central New York Hoops Classic.

Jack Gordon added 10 points and Steven Julian grabbed seven rebounds for the Big Red (3-2), who shot 64 percent to the Highlanders' 45 percent despite 14 turnovers.

Morgan's 3 capped an 11-0 run for a 56-35 Cornell lead early in the second half and the Big Red were never threatened.

Josh Warren's layup broke an 8-all tied and sparked an 11-2 run for a 19-10 lead. Morgan hit back-to-back 3s and Cornell led 40-29 at halftime on his two free throws.

Morgan has scored in double figures in 56 consecutive games.

Zach Cooks and Shyquan Gibbs scored 25 points apiece for NJIT (4-1).