Edge scores 18 in 87-48 Fairleigh Dickinson win

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) - Darnell Edge scored 18 points to lead five teammates in double-figures and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Division II Queen's College 87-48 on Wednesday night.

Mike Holloway Jr. scored 15 points and Jahlil Jenkins added 12 for the Knights (1-1). Elijah Williams, Xzavier Malone-Key and Tyler Jones added 10 points apiece

The Knights held Queen's College's to 29.8 percent shooting (17 of 57).

Holloway's dunk capped a 24-3 run the Catamounts used to open the second half and Fairleigh Dickinson led 71-30 with 10:04 left after Williams made back-to-back layups.

Holloway's layup put the Knights up for good, 4-2, amid a 20-6 run and Fairleigh Dickinson led 38-22 at halftime behind eight points from Jones.

Dwayne Henry, Jr. and Elijah Bovell scored nine points each for Queen's College, which was 6 of 13 from the free-throw line.