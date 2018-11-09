Omoruyi double-doubles, Rutgers tops Fairleigh Dickinson

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Eugene Omoruyi had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Peter Kiss had 17 points in his Rutgers debut to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 88-55 Friday night.

Kiss - a sophomore transfer from Quinnipiac who sat out last season - showed his athleticism with his ability to finish at the bucket as the Scarlet Knights had a balanced offensive outpouring. Two of the other five starters scored in double digits in Issa Thiam (11) and Geo Baker (10) while Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points off the bench. Baker also had seven assists.

After a 3-pointer by Montez Mathis assisted by Kiss, Rutgers took a 23-21 lead with 6:58 to play in the first half and never looked back, taking a 43-33 lead into the break. By late in the second half, Rutgers led by 40.

FDU was led by Darnell Edge with 17points

BIG PICTURE

Farleigh Dickinson: For the second straight season, the Knights have been picked to finish second in the Northeast Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll after a 9-9 conference record a season ago and an NEC Tournament Semifinals appearance. They earned one first-place vote.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have a new-look roster under third-year coach Steve Pikiell with six new scholarship athletes. Replacing the six others, however, means they must replace 55 percent of their scoring and 48 percent of their rebounding from last season.

UP NEXT

Farleigh Dickinson: Host Queens College Wednesday.

Rutgers: Host Drexel Sunday.

____________

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25