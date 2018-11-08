Newly elected official will resign day after he's sworn in

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A man elected to a county position in southern New Jersey this week plans to resign the day after he's sworn in.

Democrat George Youngkin had suspended his campaign for a spot on the Burlington County Board of Freeholders in late September after a published report disclosed past allegations of domestic violence and harassment.

But the Medford resident didn't formally withdraw as a candidate and his name remained on the ballot. He was elected to the board Tuesday along with another Democrat.

The county's Democratic Party chairman announced Wednesday that Youngkin will take the oath of office Jan. 1 but then resign the next day. The statement noted there's "no mechanism" for Youngkin to step down before he's sworn in.

Democratic party leaders will eventually choose Youngkin's replacement.