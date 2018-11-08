Giants-49ers Preview Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (1-7) at SAN FRANCISCO (2-7)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - 49ers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - New York 3-5, San Francisco 3-6

SERIES RECORD - Tied 20-20

LAST MEETING - 49ers beat Giants 31-21, Nov. 12, 2017

LAST WEEK - Giants had bye, lost to Redskins 20-13 on Oct. 28; 49ers beat Raiders 34-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Giants No. 30, 49ers No. 28

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (31), PASS (9).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (23), PASS (16).

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (4), PASS (25).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (12), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Teams have second-lowest combined winning percentage (.176) for "Monday Night Football" game played Nov. 1 or later. Lowest is .167 for 3-9 Jets vs. 1-11 Chargers in 1975 that featured Hall of Fame QBs Joe Namath, Dan Fouts. ... Giants started 1-7 for second straight year. New York only had two seasons that bad after eight games before last season: 0-8 in 1976, 1-7 in 1980. ... Giants QB Eli Manning seeks third straight outing with at least 300 yards passing. ... New York WR Odell Beckham Jr. has two straight and three of four games with at least eight catches, 130 yards receiving. ... Giants rank second worst with 10 sacks. ... New York has TDs on 40 percent of red-zone trips, second-worst in NFL. ... QB Nick Mullens makes second start for 49ers. Mullens joined Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Fran Tarkenton as only players with at least 250 yards passing, three TDs, no INTs in first career game. ... Mullens' 151.9 rating was highest by QB in debut with at least 20 attempts since merger. ... San Francisco's George Kittle had 71-yard catch last week, becoming first TE with two 70-yard catches in same season since 1972. ... Niners DE Cassius Marsh had career-high 2 1/2 sacks last week. ... San Francisco had eight sacks as team vs. Raiders, most in game since 2009. ... Fantasy tip: Giants rookie RB Saquon Barkley has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in seven of eight games, ranks third overall with 1,016 yards from scrimmage on season.

___

