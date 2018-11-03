Bahar's 3 TDs lead Monmouth past Charleston Southern

MONMOUTH, N.J. (AP) - Kenji Bahar threw for three touchdowns and Pete Guerriero and Juwon Farri combined to run for more than 200 yards and Monmouth blasted Charleston Southern 37-3 on Saturday.

Guerriero had 22 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown and Farri rushed 22 times for 100 yards. Bahar threw for 155 yards and ran four times for 52 yards. Monmouth (7-2, 2-0 Big South) outgained the Buccaneers 450-252 and was 10 of 17 on third-down conversions while holding Charleston Southern (3-5, 1-2) to 1 of 11.

Guerriero scored on an 8-yard run with 2:13 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. In the second, Bahar threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Vinny Grasso, then, five minutes later, added a 17-yard scoring pass to Terrance Greene Jr. Matt Mosquera kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half and the lead was 24-0 at the break.

London Johnson led Charleston Southern (3-5, 1-2) with 117 yards passing and 96 yards rushing on 19 carries.