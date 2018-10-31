2nd pediatric facility in New Jersey hit by viral outbreak

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) - Patients at a second New Jersey pediatric facility have been found to have a respiratory virus, but authorities say it's a different strain from the one linked to nine deaths.

The state health department says there are four confirmed adenovirus cases among pediatric patients at Voorhees Pediatric Facility. But preliminary tests have ruled out Type 7, the strain linked to nine deaths at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

New Jersey health officials are sending infection-control teams to four long-term pediatric centers and a hospital to assist with training amid the viral and bacterial outbreaks that have killed a combined 10 people.

One of the deaths at the Wanaque center was a young adult. A premature baby died amid bacterial infections at the Newark hospital this month.

Voorhees is in Camden County, near Philadelphia.